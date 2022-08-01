CS reviews situation in Lasbela after flooding

LASBELA: Chief Secretary, Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili on Sunday took an aerial view of district Lasbela to inspect the flooding situation caused by the recent downpours, said a statement issued by the office of Chief Secretary Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili accompanied by Secretary, Health Department, Saleh Muhammad Nasar and Director General, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reached Uthal to review ongoing rescue and relief activities being undertaken for the flood affected people in district Lasbela of Balochistan province.

Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Dawood Khan Khilji, Commissioner, Kalat Division and Iftikhar Bughti, Deputy Commissioner, Labella. Enrooted to Uthal, Uqaili took an aerial view of Hub Dam and destruction caused by the recent floods in Gadani, Winder and Uthal areas of district Lasbela.

During his stay in Uthal, Chief Secretary would also chair a high level meeting wherein briefing with regard to recent flood situation and ongoing rescue and relief operation would be given to him. He will also interact with the flood affected families during his visit to relief camps.