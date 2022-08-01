FBR clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Saturday night clarified that former Director General Intelligence & Investigations-Customs Abdul Rasheed Shaikh was not sacked, but was routinely transferred and posted as Member Customs (HQs), FBR.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR, Abdul Rasheed Shaikh was not sacked as claimed in the few tweets but was routinely transferred and posted as Member Customs (HQs), FBR on 7th July 2022. He relinquished his charge on 13th July i.e. three months after the purported incident of April 2022. Moreover, Abdul Rasheed has himself rebutted the incident as alleged in the tweets stating, “I&I Karachi had never reported any such intervention to me nor do I know the person who has attached my name to the story.

The FBR has categorically rebutted the contents of the two back-to-back tweets dated 29th July 2022 alleging that, “Credible insiders say within days after Shehbaz Sharif took office as PM, a plane with 245 suitcases full of US$ took off from Karachi to Dubai. A Customs Intel officer who reported the matter was immediately sacked.

The FBR added that no information has been found in the official record of the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigations-Karachi nor in the Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation, Headquarters, Islamabad that can corroborate the assertions made in the said tweets.

