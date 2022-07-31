Imran abettor in $250m money laundering case, alleges Musadik

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is the “abettor” in a $250 million money-laundering case, and the “guarantor” of Arif Naqvi, chief executive of the Abraj Capital and Investment Company, indicted by the US courts for 290 years imprisonment.

Reacting to PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Musadik in a press conference said, “I put the facts for public to take decision on the issue”.

How a political leader who was the abettor and protector of the $250 million money-laundering (Bahria Town case); and the guarantor of an accused (Arif Naqvi) could be a “Sadiq and Ameen”,” the minister questioned.

He said $250 million money-laundering stood almost one-fourth of the Pakistan-IMF’s current $1.1 billion package, and how an “abettor and protector” of this illegal activity could be declared a “Sadiq-o-Amin.”

He said Arif Naqvi was the person, who being chief executive of a foreign company established a cricket club abroad and sent foreign funds to the PTI, which as per the laws of Pakistan was illegal.

He maintained that Arif Naqvi, working as the fund manager of foreign investors, was facing jail in the United Kingdom on charges of fraudulent activities and for involvement in different “black money schemes.” He said the accused was also wanted by the US authorities after they unearthed his illegal activities in America.

As per law of the land, he said, no political party could get funds from other than Pakistani citizens and if anyone received finances from any foreign national or company it would be “black and illegal money.”

The minister said it was strange that Imran Khan lived in the 200-300-kanal house in Bani Gala and claimed of having no income source.

