Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM lauds for successful operation: Six terrorists killed in Kech operation: ISPR

APP Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: The Security forces on Saturday killed six terrorists in intense exchange of fire during an operation conducted to apprehend them in general area Hoshab of District Kech.

The Security forces on July 29, on information regarding movement of a terrorist group on motorcycles towards Panjgur from Kech, an operation was conducted by the forces in general area Hoshab of Kech District, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

After receiving the information, the security forces immediately cordoned the area and started search operation to apprehend the terrorists. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against terrorists in district Kech, Balochistan.

The prime minister also condoled the death of Havaldar Hidayatullah from Lakki Marwat, who embraced Shahadat during the operation.

Shehbaz Sharif ISPR security forces

