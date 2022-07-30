AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Fingers crossed!’: Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

Reuters Updated July 30, 2022 07:25pm

Novak Djokovic said he is preparing for the US Open as if he will be allowed to compete at the hardcourt major, despite his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic, who has three US Open titles, will not be able to participate at this year’s US Open due to current rules under which travellers seeking to enter the US have to be fully vaccinated and provide a proof before boarding flights.

Earlier this month, the 35-year-old was included in the entry list for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 Grand Slam in New York.

“I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US,” Djokovic said in a post on Instagram along with a video of him practising.

Williams and Djokovic included in US Open entry list

“Fingers crossed!”

More than 43,000 people have signed an online petition calling for the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to work with the US government to allow 21-times major champion Djokovic to compete in the US Open.

Djokovic won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles last year but was unable to defend his Melbourne Park crown this year after being deported from Australia over his vaccination status in January.

The Serbian later said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments rather than take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Novak Djokovic Grand Slam US Open WTA

Comments

1000 characters

‘Fingers crossed!’: Djokovic hopeful he can compete at US Open

APTMA says Pakistan's textile exports to suffer decline in July

Court to indict PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 in money-laundering case

Experts see Pakistan's inflation rate topping 24% in July

PTI mulling filing 'judicial reference' against chief election commissioner: Fawad

PTI's Wasiq Abbasi elected PA deputy speaker unopposed

PML-N's Saif ul Malook challenges Sibtain Khan's election as Punjab Assembly speaker

Govt to ramp up surveillance to ensure security during Muharram

'Azadi March' violence: Imran Khan secures bail in 10 cases

Sell few, make more: luxury companies' strategy paying off amid economic downturn

PM Shehbaz praises security forces for successful operation in Balochistan

Read more stories