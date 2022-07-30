AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Zimbabwe win toss and bat in pursuit of sixth straight T20 win

AFP Updated July 30, 2022 05:09pm

HARARE: Zimbabwe won the toss and batted against Bangladesh in Harare on Saturday, hoping to extend a five-match Twenty20 internationals winning streak in the first of a three-match series.

“Batting first is our strength and it looks like a good wicket. Confidence is high after the Bulawayo victories,” said captain and opening batsman Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe won all five matches in Bulawayo this month to finish first in a qualifying tournament for the T20 World Cup in Australia during October and November.

Bangladesh have been struggling in the shortest format of the game, winning just one of their 1ast 13 matches.

Wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan leads the tourists, who will be missing several key figures for a tour that also includes three one-day internationals.

Shakib Al Hasan is on personal leave, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim are rested, and Tamim Iqbal has retired.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wkt), Craig Ervine (capt), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (capt, wkt), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Twenty20 Internationals Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh

