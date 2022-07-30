AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Chinese Super League to continue playing through World Cup

Reuters Updated July 30, 2022 04:37pm

HONG KONG: Chinese football authorities have confirmed that the current Chinese Super League season will not break for the World Cup finals in November and December once it returns to action on Aug. 5.

The league took a scheduled break upon the conclusion of the opening 10 rounds on July 12 to accommodate the China national team’s involvement in the East Asian Championship in Japan.

With 24 rounds remaining and China not having qualified for the World Cup, the league will play on during proceedings in Qatar, which begin on Nov. 21.

The last round of the Chinese Super League will be played on Dec. 18, the same day as the World Cup final.

Eleven of the Chinese Super League’s 18 teams will be permitted to play at their own stadiums following the return of the home-and-away format after almost three years.

Matches in the initial phase of the campaign were played in three biosecure venues in an effort to minimise travel as a result of the Chinese government’s ongoing attempts to implement a zero-Covid strategy.

The league has been severely affected by the pandemic, with the majority of teams unable to play at their own grounds since the end of the 2019 season.

The home-and-away format will see clubs that have been granted permits by local authorities allowed to host matches at their own stadiums.

Those who have not been given permission to play at home will use neutral venues.

As a result, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai Port will hold their matches in Dalian while Beijing Guoan, Tianjin Tigers, Hebei FC and Cangzhou Mighty Lions will use Haikou as their home base.

