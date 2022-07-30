AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to extend contract of Managing Director, Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Shah Jahan Mirza, for three months or till the appointment of his successor, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A summary for extension in services of Mirza for three months has already landed with the Establishment Division, which will be presented to the Cabinet, after comments from Establishment Division.

According to sources, Shah Jahan Mirza went to perform Haj and took ex-Pakistan leave after which Dr. Munawar was immediately given acting charge of MD PPIB up to July 16, 2022.

Mirza returned from Haj on July 21, 2022 and in the meantime his contract of MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2020.

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 2 years

Meanwhile, Dr. Munawar who was given charge of MD also expired on July 16, 2022.

The sources said, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has so far not given charge of MD PPIB to anyone nor have they appointed any MD PPIB till now, hence PPIB is without any head since July 18, 2022.

“Although the contract of Mirza as MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2022 but he is enjoying all perks like an official car with driver, etc, and coming to office regularly and attending some of the meetings also,” the sources continued.

Insiders maintain that it is unfortunate that the power sector is in deep crisis but an institution like PPIB and AEDB is without a head and all official work is at a standstill since mid-July 2022, and officials in these institutions are in a holiday mode. The PPIB and AEDB have stopped work because there is no head which has added tremendous problems in the power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPIB AEDB Power Division (PD) Shah Jahan Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories