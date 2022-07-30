PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to extend contract of Managing Director, Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Shah Jahan Mirza, for three months or till the appointment of his successor, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A summary for extension in services of Mirza for three months has already landed with the Establishment Division, which will be presented to the Cabinet, after comments from Establishment Division.

According to sources, Shah Jahan Mirza went to perform Haj and took ex-Pakistan leave after which Dr. Munawar was immediately given acting charge of MD PPIB up to July 16, 2022.

Mirza returned from Haj on July 21, 2022 and in the meantime his contract of MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2020.

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 2 years

Meanwhile, Dr. Munawar who was given charge of MD also expired on July 16, 2022.

The sources said, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has so far not given charge of MD PPIB to anyone nor have they appointed any MD PPIB till now, hence PPIB is without any head since July 18, 2022.

“Although the contract of Mirza as MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2022 but he is enjoying all perks like an official car with driver, etc, and coming to office regularly and attending some of the meetings also,” the sources continued.

Insiders maintain that it is unfortunate that the power sector is in deep crisis but an institution like PPIB and AEDB is without a head and all official work is at a standstill since mid-July 2022, and officials in these institutions are in a holiday mode. The PPIB and AEDB have stopped work because there is no head which has added tremendous problems in the power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022