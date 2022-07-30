Pakistan
PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected new Punjab PA speaker
LAHORE: Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly by securing 185 votes. He was joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q in the election for new Speaker of Punjab Assembly, held at Assembly Building in Lahore on Friday evening.
His opponent Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N and allied opposition parties got 175 votes.
Senior Member of Panel of Chairmen, Nawabzada Waseem Khan chaired the session during which polling process was held through secret balloting.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected the Punjab Assembly speaker after the election for the coveted post.
