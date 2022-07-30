PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected new Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE: Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly by securing 185 votes. He was joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q in the election for new Speaker of Punjab Assembly, held at Assembly Building in Lahore on Friday evening.

His opponent Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N and allied opposition parties got 175 votes.

Senior Member of Panel of Chairmen, Nawabzada Waseem Khan chaired the session during which polling process was held through secret balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected the Punjab Assembly speaker after the election for the coveted post.

