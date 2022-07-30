AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected new Punjab PA speaker

LAHORE: Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly by securing 185 votes. He was joint...
Hassan Abbas Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

LAHORE: Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected as Speaker Punjab Assembly by securing 185 votes. He was joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q in the election for new Speaker of Punjab Assembly, held at Assembly Building in Lahore on Friday evening.

His opponent Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N and allied opposition parties got 175 votes.

Senior Member of Panel of Chairmen, Nawabzada Waseem Khan chaired the session during which polling process was held through secret balloting.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Sibtain Khan has been elected the Punjab Assembly speaker after the election for the coveted post.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI PMLN PMLQ Sardar Sibtain Khan Nawabzada Waseem Khan

Comments

1000 characters

PTI’s Sibtain Khan elected new Punjab PA speaker

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories