Jul 30, 2022
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 29, 2022).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
224,661,900             128,094,120         7,383,343,639         4,195,906,495
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)   1,494,530,883      (1,029,502,144)       465,028,739
Local Individuals          8,236,254,586       -8,403,602,891      -167,348,304
Local Corporates           3,778,424,905       -4,076,105,340     (297,680,435)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

foreign investors

