KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 29, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
224,661,900 128,094,120 7,383,343,639 4,195,906,495
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,494,530,883 (1,029,502,144) 465,028,739
Local Individuals 8,236,254,586 -8,403,602,891 -167,348,304
Local Corporates 3,778,424,905 -4,076,105,340 (297,680,435)
===============================================================================
