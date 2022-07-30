KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 29, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,150.36 High: 40,421.24 Low: 40,027.07 Net Change: 126.28 Volume (000): 93,024 Value (000): 4,823,818 Makt Cap (000) 1,590,396,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,950.43 NET CH (+) 1.11 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,702.12 NET CH (-) 49.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,394.58 NET CH (-) 2.78 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,359.87 NET CH (-) 16.39 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,782.67 NET CH (-) 16.59 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,540.70 NET CH (+) 83.33 ------------------------------------ As on: 29-July-2022 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022