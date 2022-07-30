Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 29, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,150.36
High: 40,421.24
Low: 40,027.07
Net Change: 126.28
Volume (000): 93,024
Value (000): 4,823,818
Makt Cap (000) 1,590,396,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,950.43
NET CH (+) 1.11
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,702.12
NET CH (-) 49.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,394.58
NET CH (-) 2.78
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,359.87
NET CH (-) 16.39
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,782.67
NET CH (-) 16.59
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,540.70
NET CH (+) 83.33
------------------------------------
As on: 29-July-2022
====================================
