LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (July 29, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 2.30343 1.56571 2.30343 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.37314 2.25900 2.37314 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.78229 2.78300 2.80586 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.34071 3.37743 3.38129 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.76214 3.91871 3.97829 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
