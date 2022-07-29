AGL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
AstraZeneca beats Q2 profit and revenue estimates

Reuters 29 Jul, 2022

AstraZeneca on Friday topped analyst expectations for second-quarter profit and revenue, helped by higher demand for its cancer medicines.

Core earnings came in at $1.72 cents per share for the three months ended June 30, on revenue of about $10.8 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting profit of $1.56 cents per share on revenue of around $10.5 billion, Refinitiv data showed.

The London-listed company also raised its full-year revenue guidance, saying it expects it to rise by a percentage in the low twenties rather than the high teens forecast previously.

On Friday, the company also revealed the replacement for non-executive Chairman Leif Johansson - Michel Demaré will take over once Johansson retires next year.

Pharma industry urges fairer vaccine access in future

Demaré currently serves as the chair of AstraZeneca’s remuneration committee.

Johansson became chairman in 2012, around the same time Frenchman Pascal Soriot took charge as chief executive.

