Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started with small gains Friday morning as traders assessed the outlook after data showed the US economy fell into a technical recession in the second quarter.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 24.77 points, to 20,647.45.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.24 points to 3,282.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,204.97.