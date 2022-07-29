AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 79.16 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.94%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 65.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.57%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.05%)
OGDC 81.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.07%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.41%)
WAVES 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 14,653 Increased By 69.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 40,305 Increased By 28.8 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,312 Increased By 9.4 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

AFP 29 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares started with small gains Friday morning as traders assessed the outlook after data showed the US economy fell into a technical recession in the second quarter.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.12 percent, or 24.77 points, to 20,647.45.

Hong Kong stocks end with losses

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.24 points to 3,282.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.08 percent, or 1.73 points, to 2,204.97.

Hong Kong shares

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks open slightly higher

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

Amazon, Apple beat expectations in gloomy earnings season

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Read more stories