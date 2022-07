HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Friday, dragged by a sell-off in the tech sector led by Alibaba as traders grow concerned about the ecommerce titan’s upcoming earnings release.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.26 percent, or 466.17 points, to 20,156.51.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.89 percent, or 29.34 points, to 3,253.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.00 percent, or 22.00 points, to 2,181.25. AFP