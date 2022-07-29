KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (July 28, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
288,582,744 153,123,863 10,203,071,585 5,547,816,514
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,451,161,867 (1,374,161,732) 77,000,134
Local Individuals 9,606,529,055 (10,149,929,433) (543,400,377)
Local Corporates 4,953,822,481 (4,487,422,238) 466,400,243
