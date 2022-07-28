AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
US stocks retreat after downcast GDP data

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Thursday following mixed earnings as a gloomy reading on US gross domestic product added to recession fears.

GDP declined at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in the second quarter, following a bigger drop in the first three months of the year, according to the Commerce Department.

Two quarters of negative growth is commonly viewed as a strong signal that a recession is underway, although Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the strong US labor market is not indicative of a recession.

Regardless of whether the United States is in recession, the GDP data “makes it clear that the economic environment has undoubtedly weakened, which shouldn’t be a total surprise in light of more recent incoming data of late,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

US stocks gain ahead of Fed interest rate decision

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 32,093.65.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 4,006.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 11,949.14.

Among individual stocks, Facebook parent Meta Platform tumbled 8.5 percent as it posted its first quarterly revenue drop as the social media powerhouse battles a turbulent economy and the rising phenomenon of TikTok.

But Ford rose 3.6 percent as the US auto giant reported increased second-quarter profits on a surge in auto sales that more than offset the hit from higher costs.

