AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.14%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.65%)
EPCL 66.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-4.29%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.71%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.09%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 26.1 (0.66%)
BR30 14,495 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,117 Increased By 144.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,232 Increased By 74.3 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nissan Q1 net profit hit by China lockdown, chip shortages

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Nissan said on Thursday that net profit sank nearly 60 percent in the three months to June as pressures including a lockdown in Shanghai and chip shortages weighed on business.

The Japanese auto giant, which in May reported a positive full-year net profit for the first time in three years, said it logged a net profit of 47.1 billion yen ($347 million), down 58.9 percent on-year.

“During the first quarter, the extremely challenging business environment put pressure on earnings,” Nissan said in a statement.

“Production was constrained by the Shanghai lockdown caused by spread of the new coronavirus, and semiconductor supply shortages, while external factors such as soaring raw material prices and logistics costs also intensified their impact.”

“The pandemic understandably remains a priority challenge,” chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

Renault limited to 44.4% stake in Nissan under agreement, filing shows

“At the same time, we experienced tailwinds with favourable foreign exchange rates,” he added, referring to the yen’s recent slump against the dollar, which helps inflate overseas profits for Japanese firms.

Despite the challenges, the firm left its full-year forecast unchanged, projecting a net profit of 150 billion yen.

That would be a 30.4 percent slump, however, from the previous year’s 215.5 billion yen.

nissan

Comments

1000 characters

Nissan Q1 net profit hit by China lockdown, chip shortages

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories