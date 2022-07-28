AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.14%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.65%)
EPCL 66.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-4.29%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.71%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.09%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 26.1 (0.66%)
BR30 14,495 Increased By 7.3 (0.05%)
KSE100 40,117 Increased By 144.1 (0.36%)
KSE30 15,232 Increased By 74.3 (0.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

BR Web Desk Updated 28 Jul, 2022

Some clarity on the political front and the ongoing results' season boosted investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index registered a jump of nearly 650 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 1:10pm, the benchmark index had retreated slightly to hover around the 40,567.26 level, an increase of 594.62 points or 1.5%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had settled with a marginal gain of 78.59 points or 0.20% to close at 39,972.64, as uncertain economic conditions kept investors at bay.

However on Tuesday the Supreme Court declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as duly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab in consequence of the runoff election held on July 22.

“Clarity on the political front has been taken as a positive development,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Furthermore, the ongoing result season has rekindled investor interest in the bourse, driving up stocks,” Tawfik said.

The analyst was of the view that the positive sentiment is expected to prevail in the coming days, and could be boosted by news from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 75 bps in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s.

“The Fed rate hike has created positive sentiments in the international equity markets, which is being reflected domestically as well,” she added.

This is an intra-day update

stocks IMF PSX KSE

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories