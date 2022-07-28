Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Some clarity on the political front and the ongoing results' season boosted investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 index registered a jump of nearly 650 points during the trading session on Thursday.

At 1:10pm, the benchmark index had retreated slightly to hover around the 40,567.26 level, an increase of 594.62 points or 1.5%.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 had settled with a marginal gain of 78.59 points or 0.20% to close at 39,972.64, as uncertain economic conditions kept investors at bay.

However on Tuesday the Supreme Court declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as duly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab in consequence of the runoff election held on July 22.

“Clarity on the political front has been taken as a positive development,” Sana Tawfik, analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), told Business Recorder.

“Furthermore, the ongoing result season has rekindled investor interest in the bourse, driving up stocks,” Tawfik said.

The analyst was of the view that the positive sentiment is expected to prevail in the coming days, and could be boosted by news from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 75 bps in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s.

“The Fed rate hike has created positive sentiments in the international equity markets, which is being reflected domestically as well,” she added.

This is an intra-day update