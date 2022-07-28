AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
AVN 76.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-5.35%)
EPCL 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-4.65%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.71%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
OGDC 80.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.09%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,966 Increased By 23.7 (0.6%)
BR30 14,487 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
KSE100 40,106 Increased By 133.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,228 Increased By 70 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

European shares hit a seven-week high on Thursday as some concerns were eased about the pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve going forward, while a clutch of strong results including a quarterly profit for Shell, bolstered buying.

The Fed hiked the main interest rate by 75 basis points as expected, and reiterated inflation control as priority, but dropped guidance on the size of the next rate rise and noted that “at some point” it would be appropriate to slow down.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%. Investors this year have been beset with worries that aggressive central bank attempts at controlling surging inflation could tip economies into recession.

In one of the busiest earnings day for Europe, Milan’s main stock index jumped 1.0% as carmaker Stellantis climbed 3.7%, while chipmaker STMicroelectronics rose 2.7% on raising its revenue forecast.

The biggest boost to the broader STOXX 600 came from Schneider Electric, which rose 4.6% on an upbeat outlook, while oil major Shell gained 0.9% rise after reporting a quarterly profit that smashed its previous record.

European equities open on mixed note

Spain’s IBEX meanwhile, slipped as euro zone’s second-biggest lender Santander fell on missing profit estimates.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

Upbeat earnings, Fed comments lift European shares to 7-week high

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories