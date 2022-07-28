AGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.39%)
ANL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
AVN 76.71 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.42%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
EFERT 79.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-5.57%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
GTECH 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.75%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.17%)
MLCF 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
OGDC 81.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.55%)
PAEL 15.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.68%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.95%)
TREET 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
TRG 84.81 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (5.85%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.23%)
WAVES 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 3,971 Increased By 28.6 (0.72%)
BR30 14,514 Increased By 27.1 (0.19%)
KSE100 40,143 Increased By 169.9 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,246 Increased By 88.3 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: the great fall continues, rupee hits 240.5 against US dollar

  • Govt admits inability to intervene in foreign exchange market
Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

Pressure due to import payments and the government's reported inability to intervene resulted in the rupee falling further against the US dollar on Thursday with the local currency hitting the 240.5 level in the inter-bank market.

At around 12:10pm, the rupee was being quoted at 240.5, a depreciation of Rs4.48 or 1.9%, against the greenback during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 236.02, a day-on-day fall of Rs3.09 or 1.31%, as persistent political and economic uncertainty continued to add pressure.

Finance Minister Dr Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said government interventions in foreign exchange (forex) market cannot be made to control the rate of dollar in light of the commitment with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Business Recorder reported, citing well-informed sources.

He maintained that pressure on forex is due to demand for payments against the import bill from last month, worth $7.5 billion. However, he assured the issue of US dollar rate and pressure on forex reserves will be alleviated and the exchange rate is expected to stabilise from August onwards.

Meanwhile, Pakistan posted a current account deficit (CAD) of $2,275 million for the month of June 2022, compared to a deficit of $1,637 million recorded during June 2021. A widening current account deficit adds strain on the currency.

Overall, the CAD was $17.4 billion in FY22 compared to $2.8 billion in FY21, depicting an increase of $14.6 billion in a year.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve raised the policy rate by 75 bps in an effort to cool the most intense breakout of inflation since the 1980s.

Coming on top of a 75-basis-point hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, the Fed has raised its policy rate by a total of 225 basis points this year as it battles a 1980s-level breakout of inflation with 1980s-style monetary policy. This has added to the US dollar's strength against major currencies.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan IMF forex SBP Rupee Dollar rate Fed Miftah Ismail CAD pkrvs usd rupee down

Comments

1000 characters
Pantsonfire Jul 28, 2022 12:35pm
And who made this commitment to the IMF? Yes, it was Imran Khan and PTI.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Intra-day update: the great fall continues, rupee hits 240.5 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories