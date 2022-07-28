AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.97%)
ANL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
AVN 79.55 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.21%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
EFERT 85.79 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.13%)
EPCL 71.51 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.55%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
FLYNG 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.58%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.8%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
MLCF 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.66%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.33%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
TPLP 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.67%)
TREET 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.37%)
TRG 85.20 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.34%)
UNITY 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.51%)
WAVES 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,016 Increased By 74.1 (1.88%)
BR30 14,860 Increased By 372.4 (2.57%)
KSE100 40,536 Increased By 563.1 (1.41%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 267.7 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on mining, gold boost; NZ jumps

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by miners and gold stocks, while the U.S Federal Reserve delivered an expected rate hike and eased fears about the pace of future increases.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.8% by 0025 GMT.

The benchmark had ended 0.23% higher on Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on recession fears in the United States, suggesting that the economy is softening, and raised rates by an expected three-quarters making it the fastest tightening of monetary policy since 1980s.

Domestic miners gained 1.6% on higher iron ore prices as profits at industrial firms in top steel producer China rebounded last month.

Global miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto advanced 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively.

Australian shares rise after Q2 inflation data allays sharp rate hike fears

Fortescue Metals rose 0.8% after it forecast higher iron ore shipments for the next year and logged record quarterly shipments despite a tight labour market and higher costs.

Energy stocks jumped 0.6%, with oil and gas major Woodside Energy Group and Santos up 1.4% and nearly 2%, respectively.

Strong bullion prices led gold stocks to climb 1.4%, with the country’s largest gold miner Newcrest Mining gaining 0.9%. Technology stocks added 2.5% were among the top gainers on the benchmark after tracking sharp gains of its Wall Street peers.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc scaled 4.6% higher, while battery maker Novonix soared 10.7% leading the gains on the sub-index. Financials rose 0.8%, with the so-called big four banks gaining between 0.4% and 0.7%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 1.6% to 11,306.98 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on mining, gold boost; NZ jumps

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories