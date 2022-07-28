AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (9.97%)
ANL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.3%)
AVN 79.65 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.34%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.66%)
EFERT 85.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.24%)
EPCL 71.50 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.54%)
FCCL 13.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.36%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.8%)
GGL 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.58%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.2%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.3%)
OGDC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.25%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.65%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.76%)
TPL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
TPLP 18.34 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (6.07%)
TREET 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.41%)
TRG 85.21 Increased By ▲ 5.09 (6.35%)
UNITY 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.56%)
WAVES 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.99%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,016 Increased By 73.7 (1.87%)
BR30 14,844 Increased By 356.7 (2.46%)
KSE100 40,536 Increased By 563.3 (1.41%)
KSE30 15,428 Increased By 270.1 (1.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China developer Evergrande gets bid for Hong Kong HQ from CK Asset

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: CK Asset Holdings, founded by billionaire Li Ka-shing, said on Thursday it has submitted a bid for the Hong Kong headquarters of embattled Chinese developer Evergrande Group.

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande ousts top executives

Evergrande recently assigned real estate services group Cushman & Wakefield as the sole agent to sell the 345,000 square foot office building following a failed sale last year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources, and the sale was expected to fetch a much lower figure this time, closer to HK$9 billion ($1.15 billion).

Evergrande

Comments

1000 characters

China developer Evergrande gets bid for Hong Kong HQ from CK Asset

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories