AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.14%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
EFERT 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
EPCL 71.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.38%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.7%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.51%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.15%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.11%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.97%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
TRG 84.90 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.97%)
UNITY 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.4%)
WAVES 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,012 Increased By 69.3 (1.76%)
BR30 14,814 Increased By 327.1 (2.26%)
KSE100 40,522 Increased By 549 (1.37%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 259.9 (1.71%)
Japan’s Nikkei cuts early gains on worries over corporate earnings

Reuters Updated 28 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei index edged higher on Thursday, giving up most of its early gains driven by a strong Wall Street session overnight as investors worried about domestic corporate earnings.

The Nikkei share average had risen 0.32% to 27,804.21 by the midday break.

Earlier in the day, it climbed 1.1% to cross the 28,000 mark for the first time since June 10.

The broader Topix inched up 0.05% to 1,946.82.

The Nasdaq jumped more than 4% on Wednesday in its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and comments by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell eased some worries about the pace of rate hikes.

“The Nikkei rose too much earlier in the session and that was just a reaction to the overnight strong performance of Wall Street,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

“Soon investors realised that they could not be optimistic about domestic corporate outlook. Some results were good, but when looking into details, the weaker yen tended to be the only positive factor.” Shares of Nitto Denko fell 1.94%, extending losses to a fourth session.

Even though the company raised its profit outlook on Tuesday, investors were disappointed the currency was the only driver, said Kamada.

Mitsubishi Motors surged 12.73% and was headed for its biggest one-day gain in six years after quarterly profit almost trebled and the automaker lifted its full-year forecast.

Tokyo stocks close higher led by tech gains

Energy-related shares were strong, with the utility sector and oil explorers rising 3.79% and 2.76% respectively.

There were 96 advancers on the Nikkei index against 119 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.6 billion, compared with the average of 1.19 billion in the past 30 days.

Tokyo stocks

Japan's Nikkei cuts early gains on worries over corporate earnings

