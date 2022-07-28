AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
Shares up at open in Hong Kong

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning after the head of the Federal Reserve indicated the bank’s pace of interest rate hikes could begin to slow down.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.17 percent, or 35.42 points, to 20,705.46.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.36 percent, or 11.75 points, to 3,287.50 percent, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 0.49 percent, or 1064 points, to 2,205.19.

