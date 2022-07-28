AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
KAHF International opens new Rolex showroom in Karachi

Press Release 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: KAHF International and Rolex announced the opening of a new boutique in Karachi, located at Mansoor Tower on Main Clifton Road. Situated in the heart of the city and occupying the ground floor, the new boutique offers professional expertise in an elegant setting, one that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion, and intimacy with the brand. The five-pointed crown glistens resolute, embodying the pre-eminent destination for luxury timepieces.

“Having represented Rolex in Pakistan since 1948 and in Karachi for the past 43 years, we are proud to upgrade our Rolex point-of-sale to a boutique.

This will certainly enhance our ability to uphold the highest standards of quality and service and to showcase the timelessness and perfection of Rolex watches, that are integral to both the brand and to our own business,” said Majeed, managing partner of KAHF International.

