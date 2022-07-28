KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 84,886 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,770 tonnes of import cargo and 34,116 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 50,770 comprised of 40,302 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 10,468 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 34,116 tonnes comprised of 34,116 tonnes of containerized cargo.

As many as, 6917 containers comprising of 2981 containers import and 3936 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 787 of 20’s and 938 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 159 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 644 of 20’s and 561 of 40’s loaded containers while 500 of 20’s and 835 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly, 04 ships Cma Cgm Thames, Diyala, Dm Condor and Independent Spirit has berthed at Karachi Port.

Around, 05 ships namely, Uafl Dubai, HG Shanghai, Wide Hotel, Northern Dexterity and DM Condor sailed out from Karachi Port.

Some 11 cargoes, namely MT Lahore, SC Taipei, Lila Fujairah, Sima Sahba, OOCL Guangezhou, Hyundai Tacoma, Loa Fortune, MT Quetta, NCC Tabuk, Cosco Antwerp and Hinda were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engaged by 09 ships during the last 24 hours, out of them, two Container ships, MSC Susanna and Lana left the port on Wednesday morning and two more ships, Chang Young and Maersk Atlanta are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 107,310 tonnes, comprising 60,091 tonnes imports cargo and 47,219 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,985 Containers (1,248 TEUs Imports and 2,737 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, STH Sydney and Weal Thy Loyal & three more ships, Wide Hotel, EM Astoria and Al-Deebal scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EETL respectively on Wednesday, 27th July, while another container ship ‘MSC Iris’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more container ships ‘CMA CGM Butterfly and Xpress Bardsay’ are due to arrive on Thursday, 28th July-2022.

