KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
160,200,733 91,238,509 4,872,049,427 2,746,044,390
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 625,906,421 (838,121,429) (212,215,008)
Local Individuals 5,667,519,978 -5,476,722,216 190,797,762
Local Corporates 3,136,332,251 -3,114,915,006 21,417,246
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
