BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
28 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,972.64
High: 40,098.82
Low: 39,605.83
Net Change: 78.59
Volume (000): 65,974
Value (000): 3,418,558
Makt Cap (000) 1,583,357,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,097.00
NET CH (-) 151.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,735.47
NET CH (+) 15.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,252.83
NET CH (+) 70.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,320.50
NET CH (-) 16.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,748.49
NET CH (-) 4.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,343.43
NET CH (+) 27.77
------------------------------------
As on: 27-July-2022
====================================
