BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 39,972.64
High:                      40,098.82
Low:                       39,605.83
Net Change:                    78.59
Volume (000):                 65,974
Value (000):               3,418,558
Makt Cap (000)         1,583,357,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,097.00
NET CH                    (-) 151.51
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,735.47
NET CH                     (+) 15.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,252.83
NET CH                     (+) 70.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,320.50
NET CH                     (-) 16.54
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,748.49
NET CH                      (-) 4.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,343.43
NET CH                     (+) 27.77
------------------------------------
As on:                  27-July-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

