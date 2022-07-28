KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,972.64 High: 40,098.82 Low: 39,605.83 Net Change: 78.59 Volume (000): 65,974 Value (000): 3,418,558 Makt Cap (000) 1,583,357,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,097.00 NET CH (-) 151.51 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,735.47 NET CH (+) 15.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,252.83 NET CH (+) 70.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,320.50 NET CH (-) 16.54 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,748.49 NET CH (-) 4.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,343.43 NET CH (+) 27.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-July-2022 ====================================

