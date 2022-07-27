AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
US stocks gain ahead of Fed interest rate decision

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on raising interest rates and following a stream of earnings reports that left investors sighing in relief.

Boeing, Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet all reported lower earnings amid a slowing economy mired in high inflation. Yet shares of all three companies advanced.

“The takeaway for many apparently is that their results and/or guidance was better than feared,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Meanwhile, a surge in new orders for US military aircraft in June drove a surprise increase in demand for big-ticket manufactured goods, according to government data that points to solid demand despite inflation.

About 15 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4 percent at 31,895.04.

Wall Street falls as Walmart warning rattles retail stocks

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 3,964.65, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1 percent to 11,802.24.

The Fed is expected to announce another three-quarter-point increase in the benchmark borrowing rate when its two-day policy meeting concludes at 1800 GMT, its latest effort to rein in soaring inflation.

O’Hare predicted stocks will take their cues from the tone set by Fed Chair Jerome Powell regarding the plan for subsequent meetings.

“There is a growing belief that the (Fed) will take a step down in September and raise rates by ‘only’ 50 basis points,” O’Hare said. “Accordingly, it could become a source of upset for the market if Fed Chair Powell sounds a more hawkish-minded note.”

