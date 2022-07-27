AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

LONDON: McDonald’s will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20% in Britain, in the first price hike for the popular item in 14 years as it responds to soaring inflation.

The cheeseburger’s price will now rise to 1.19 pounds from 99 pence.

McDonald’s will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain’s UK chief told customers on Tuesday.

“We’re living through incredibly challenging times,” McDonald’s UK & Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said. “Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.”

The increase, which will take the cheeseburger above the psychologically important price point of 1 pound, comes as British consumer price inflation hovers around 40-year highs and is forecast to top 11% in October.

Macrow said the increases had been delayed for as long as possible, and that the company was still committed to keeping prices affordable.

The Chicago-headquartered chain, which runs more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, also raised US prices by 6% last year, in line with increases at other consumer-focused companies which are facing higher inflation amid strong post-pandemic demand and supply chain disruption.

Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald’s to reopen in Russia

The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday shops and supermarkets had increased prices by 4.4% in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005.

Helped in part by higher prices, McDonald’s Corp on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit even as expenses soared.

It said it was also considering whether to add more discounted menu items as higher inflation, particularly in Europe, forces some consumers to buy fewer big combination meals.

McDonald’s

Comments

1000 characters

McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

New historic low: Rupee plummets further, closes at 236.02 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Interior minister warns of governor's rule in Punjab

Oil rises on US inventory drop, Russian gas cuts

Iran says probing claimed Pakistani airline near-miss

Bad light stops play with Pakistan chasing 508 in second Test

Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa

SOEs: PM irked by inordinate delay in sell-off process

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Read more stories