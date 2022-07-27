AGL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.8%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.92%)
FLYNG 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
GGGL 9.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.35%)
HUMNL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
KEL 2.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
MLCF 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
OGDC 80.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
TREET 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.86%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
UNITY 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.49%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,921 Decreased By -9.7 (-0.25%)
BR30 14,388 Decreased By -47.5 (-0.33%)
KSE100 39,764 Decreased By -130.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,106 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.17%)
South African rand firms ahead of Fed rate decision

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of a closely watched interest rate hike decision by the US Federal Reserve due later in the day.

At 0710 GMT, the rand traded at 16.8900 against the dollar, 0.35% stronger than its previous close. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other major currencies, was slightly down at 107.04.

Traders are awaiting the Fed policy announcement at 1800 GMT, with the focus also on the news conference following the decision for any hint on whether policymakers’ resolve to hike further is waning as economic growth slows.

On the stock market, the Top-40 index and the broader all-share were both marginally down in early trade.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond was down in early deals, with the yield up 7.5 basis points to 10.745%.

