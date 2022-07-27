AGL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
ANL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
AVN 74.89 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.07%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.69 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.75%)
FCCL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
GGL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
MLCF 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TPL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
TREET 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
TRG 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
UNITY 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,929 Decreased By -1.9 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,393 Decreased By -42.5 (-0.29%)
KSE100 39,824 Decreased By -69.8 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,116 Decreased By -15 (-0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as concerns about weaker demand offset industry data that showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude futures were at $104.35 a barrel at 0250 GMT, down 5 cents, or 0.05%. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $95.07 a barrel.

WTI had climbed nearly $1 earlier in the session. “A sharper decline in inventories should support oil prices, but the rebound was limited by concerns about potential weak demand, and the White House stated that it will further release strategic reserves,” said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets.

In addition, the prospect the US Federal Reserve will announce an aggressive rate rise later on Wednesday weighed on sentiment and limited the rise in oil prices, he said.

After Tuesday’s settlement, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said crude stocks in the United States fell by 4 million barrels last week.

That was four times bigger than the decline expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Oil refining margins collapse in Asia, cheaper crude needed

Gasoline inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a build of 3.5 million barrels, the data showed.

The US government’s Energy Information Administration releases its weekly oil report later on Wednesday. The Biden administration said on

Tuesday it will sell an additional 20 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced plan to tap the facility to calm oil prices boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a recovery in demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration said in late March it would release a record 1 million barrels of oil per day for six months from the SPR.

The United States has already sold 125 million barrels from the reserve with nearly 70 million barrels delivered to purchasers.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75-basis-points later on Wednesday, underlining concern about the outlook for US demand and the prospect of a stronger dollar, which would make dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

Read more stories