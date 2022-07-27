AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

Persistent political and economic uncertainty continued to add pressure on Pakistan's rupee that fell close to the 236 level against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At around 11:00 am, the rupee was being traded at 235.97 after depreciating Rs3.04 or 1.28% during intra-day trading.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 232.93, a day-on-day fall of Rs3.05 or 1.31%, against the greenback.

Later that day, the Supreme Court declared Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as duly-elected Chief Minister of Punjab in consequence of the runoff election held on July 22, 2022 with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) saying it would now chalk out a future strategy in consultation with the allies.

Louder political noise has irked market sentiment with many analysts of the view that economic reforms agreed recently with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be put on the backburner.

In a note, Trust Securities and Brokerage Limited said that the apex court judgment has changed the political setup in Punjab and “is likely to shed relative uncertainty and bring relative political clarity, though doesn’t fix the political crisis.”

On the other hand, “delays in the IMF programme and default concerns continue to deteriorate foreign exchange markets and PKR versus USD".

Additionally, most other currencies in Asia too were broadly weaker as investors remained on edge ahead of a highly-anticipated US Federal Reserve's policy meeting that could determine the path of policy tightening for the region’s central banks.

This is an intra-day update

