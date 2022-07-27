AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
EFERT 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.51%)
EPCL 65.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.69%)
FCCL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
FFL 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
FLYNG 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
GGGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
GGL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
MLCF 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
TELE 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.58%)
TREET 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
TRG 80.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.22%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
BR100 3,928 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,390 Decreased By -46.1 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,828 Decreased By -66.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,117 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares slip ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Reuters 27 Jul, 2022

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of local inflation data and a US Federal Reserve policy statement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had slipped 0.16% by 0101 GMT after rising 0.07% in early trade.

The benchmark rose 0.26% on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters see Australia’s year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.3% in the second quarter, the highest since 1990. Meeting or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up interest rate-hike expectations.

Investors are expecting a 75-basis-point Fed rate increase, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike.

They are also waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric. In Australia, gold stocks rose 2.3% on the back of higher bullion prices and were among the top gainers on the benchmark.

Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, climbed 1.6%.

Energy, miners lift Australian shares; Fed, inflation in focus

Technology stocks shed 0.67%, leading losses on the benchmark after a weak Wall Street session overnight as downbeat US consumer confidence data fuelled fears about an economic slowdown.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 3.8% and were the top losers on the sub-index. Miners dropped 0.16% even after iron ore futures touched two-week highs on Tuesday.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Energy stocks lost 0.11% after oil prices settled lower overnight.

Woodside Energy Group jumped 0.9%, while Santos declined 0.1%. Financials slid 0.09%, but the big four banks were up between 0.04% and 0.72%.

Among individual stocks, Westpac rose 0.33% as it announced plans to reduce its lending to coal, oil and gas companies, and said it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.46% to 11217.66.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares slip ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Intra-day update: Rupee falls near 236 against US dollar

Moody's, Fitch expect Pakistan to secure $1.2bn IMF bailout package

Oil steady as demand concerns offset US crude stock drawdown

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

Read more stories