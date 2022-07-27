Australia shares slip ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of local inflation data and a US Federal Reserve policy statement.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had slipped 0.16% by 0101 GMT after rising 0.07% in early trade.

The benchmark rose 0.26% on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters see Australia’s year-on-year headline inflation hitting 6.3% in the second quarter, the highest since 1990. Meeting or beating it could support the Aussie by ramping up interest rate-hike expectations.

Investors are expecting a 75-basis-point Fed rate increase, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger hike.

They are also waiting to see whether economic warning signs prompt a shift in rhetoric. In Australia, gold stocks rose 2.3% on the back of higher bullion prices and were among the top gainers on the benchmark.

Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest gold miner, climbed 1.6%.

Technology stocks shed 0.67%, leading losses on the benchmark after a weak Wall Street session overnight as downbeat US consumer confidence data fuelled fears about an economic slowdown.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc fell 3.8% and were the top losers on the sub-index. Miners dropped 0.16% even after iron ore futures touched two-week highs on Tuesday.

BHP Group and Rio Tinto slipped 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively. Energy stocks lost 0.11% after oil prices settled lower overnight.

Woodside Energy Group jumped 0.9%, while Santos declined 0.1%. Financials slid 0.09%, but the big four banks were up between 0.04% and 0.72%.

Among individual stocks, Westpac rose 0.33% as it announced plans to reduce its lending to coal, oil and gas companies, and said it would entirely shift to renewable electricity for its own operations by 2025.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 0.46% to 11217.66.