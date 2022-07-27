AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
Markets

Hong Kong shares start sharply lower

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one percent at the open Wednesday, wiping out most of the previous day’s rally, ahead of an expected US Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.06 percent, or 221.40 points, to 20,684.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17 percent, or 5.65 points, to 3,271.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.20 percent, or 4.28 points, to 2,182.95.

