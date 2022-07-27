Hong Kong shares start sharply lower

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks dropped more than one percent at the open Wednesday, wiping out most of the previous day’s rally, ahead of an expected US Federal Reserve interest rate hike later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.06 percent, or 221.40 points, to 20,684.48.

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.17 percent, or 5.65 points, to 3,271.78, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.20 percent, or 4.28 points, to 2,182.95.