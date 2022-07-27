AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Tokyo markets open lower

AFP 27 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday with investors taking cues from a cut to profit estimates by US retail giant Walmart, which helped drag down US markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.44 percent, or 120.43 points, to 27,534.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.31 percent, or 5.98 points, to 1,937.19.

The dollar fetched 136.91 yen, against 136.95 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Wall Street indices finished firmly lower after Walmart cut its profit forecast, saying rising prices for gasoline, food and other staples were cutting into consumer demand for goods with higher profit margins.

Tokyo stocks close lower

This fuelled concerns that “inflation will curb spending and prompted sell-offs of consumer sector stocks” on Wall Street, which in turn “pushed the Japanese market downward,” senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

Risk appetite among investors in Japan is also struggling as they tread carefully, with the Federal Reserve set to start a two-day monetary policy meeting expected to result in another hefty interest rate hike.

Major US tech giants are slated to unveil earnings toward the weekend, and so “risk-taking will remain difficult,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group fell 1.35 percent to 5,604 yen, Sony Group sank 0.72 percent to 11,645 yen and Toyota lost 0.39 percent to 2,157.5 yen.

Telecoms firm KDDI rose 0.38 percent to 4,445 yen after reports said the government will issue administrative guidance to the firm over a technical glitch earlier this month that took three days to fix and affected millions of customers.

Tokyo stocks

