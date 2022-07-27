AGL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.73%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei little changed ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Reuters Updated 27 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei cut early losses to trade almost flat on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight chip-related stocks and higher US futures, with investors remaining cautious ahead of a rate decision by the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

By 0217 GMT, the Nikkei inched up 0.1% to 27,671.72 and the broader Topix inched 0.03% lower at 1,942.62.

The benchmark index opened with a small declines after Wall Street ended sharply lower Tuesday, as a profit warning by Walmart dragged down retail shares and exceptionally weak consumer confidence data also fuelled fears about spending.

The Federal Reserve later on Wednesday is expected to announce a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to fight inflation, with markets pricing about a 10% risk of a larger increase.

“There won’t be a major surprise from the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) but investors just want to confirm the outcome before making bets,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan.

“After this major event, investors will look into details in each corporate outlook and selectively buying stocks.” In Japan, chip-related heavyweights Tokyo Electron and Advantest boosted the Nikkei, jumping 3.14% and 2.55%.

Defensives were strong, with the railway sector rising 1.15% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes. The drug sector rose 1.11%, with Astellas Pharma climbing 2.67%.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing weighed on the Nikkei the most, slipping 1.27%.

Tokyo stocks close lower

Technology investor SoftBank Group lost 0.76% and materials maker Nitto Denko fell 1.91%. Canon slipped 2.03% even as the camera maker raised its full-year operating profit forecast.

There were 84 advancers on the Nikkei index against 133 decliners.

