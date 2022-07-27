AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
Pakistan

Money-laundering reference: Case of Shehbaz, Hamza adjourned

Recorder Report 27 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday allowed one-time exemption from personal appearance to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and adjourned the hearing of a money-laundering reference till September 07.

Earlier, counsel of Shehbaz and Hamza told the court that they could not appear before the court due to unavoidable official responsibilities.

The National Accountability Bureau alleged in the reference that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz Sharif received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts.

In addition to these remittances, the bureau said, billions of rupees were also laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in personal bank accounts of Hamza Shehbaz and his brother Suleman Shehbaz.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

