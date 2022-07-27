KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 176,240 tonnes of cargo comprising 120,509 tonnes of import cargo and 55,731 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 120,509 comprised of 110,506 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 10,003 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 55,731 tonnes comprised of 55,731 tonnes of containerized cargo.

As many as, 6897 containers comprising of 3809 containers import and 3088 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1117 of 20’s and 1172 of 40’s loaded while 216 of 20’s and 66 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 781 of 20’s and 565 of 40’s loaded containers while 423 of 20’s and 377 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 09, ships namely Da De, Safeen Pioneer, Wide Hotel, Xin Yan Tian, Uafl Dubai, Berlin Express, Cimbria, Northern Dexterity and Maersk Kate has berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly, 07 Ocean Royal, Safeen Pioneer, Kota Megah, Xin Yan Tian, MT Bolan, Ym Express and MT Shalamar sailed out from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 13 ships namely, DM Condor, Sima Sahba, Independent Spirit, MSC Malin, Cma CGM Thames, Lila Fuairah, MT Lahore, SC Taipei, Diyala, OOCL, Guangzhou and Hyundai Tacoma were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 more ships, Diyala, CMA CGM Thames and JabalHarim left the Port on Tuesday morning, and a containers ship, ‘Lana’ is expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 70,293 tonnes, comprising 47,768 tonnes imports cargo and 22,525 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,998` Containers (1,673 TEUs Imports and 1,325 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03 ships, ElgiznurCebi, Maersk Atlanta and MSC Susanna & 02 more ships, Wide Hotel and Star Subaru carrying Steel Product, Containers and Coal are expected to take berth at MW-1, QICT and PIBT on Tuesday, 26th July-2022.

