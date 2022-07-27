KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Akik Capital Attock Refinery 1,500 139.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 139.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 64.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 64.93
Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 2,027,250 74.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,027,250 74.97
Dosslani's Securities First IBL Modaraba 410,000 1.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 410,000 1.90
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,439,750
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments