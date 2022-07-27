KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Akik Capital Attock Refinery 1,500 139.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 139.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Engro Polymer & Chem 1,000 64.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 64.93 Arif Habib Ltd. Feroze 1888 Mills 2,027,250 74.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,027,250 74.97 Dosslani's Securities First IBL Modaraba 410,000 1.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 410,000 1.90 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 2,439,750 ===========================================================================================

