LIBOR interbank offered rates

27 Jul, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (July 26, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 1.56586 1.57014 1.57900 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 2.29971 2.12643 2.29971 0.07525
Libor 3 Month 2.76929 2.70986 2.78300 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 3.28529 3.26743 3.38129 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 3.77529 3.86300 3.97829 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
