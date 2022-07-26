Kenyan shilling stable, expected to weaken due to importer demand

NAIROBI: Kenya’s shilling was unchanged on Tuesday and traders said it was expected to weaken, thanks to increased demand for dollars from importers across most sectors in the economy.

At 0724 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 118.65/85 per dollar, compared with Monday’s closing rate of 118.60/80.

The shilling has broken through a series of record lows against the dollar this year. In early trade, it touched a new record low of 118.70/90 before recouping its losses, according to Refinitiv data.