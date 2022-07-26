AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Mining and energy stocks push Australian shares higher

Reuters 26 Jul, 2022

Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, as strong commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks, while investors braced for a likely 75-basis-point rate hike by the U.S Federal Reserve this week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had risen 0.14% by 0021 GMT after closing little changed in the previous session.

Iron ore prices rose on Monday as hopes grew of a third-quarter economic rebound in top steel producer China, while oil prices jumped on supply fears and a dip in the US dollar.

Miners jumped 1.4% to lead gains on the benchmark, with iron ore behemoths BHP Group and Rio Tinto rising more than 1% each. Energy stocks climbed 1.4%, with oil and gas majors Woodside Energy and Santos adding 1.1% and 2%, respectively. Financials advanced 0.31%, with three of the “big four” banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks dropped 0.92%, tracking losses in their Wall Streets peers as investors fretted that aggressive rate hikes could tip the US economy into recession.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc slipped 3.1%, while software company Iress skidded 6.4% and was the top loser on the sub-index. Gold stocks fell 1.4% on weak bullion prices, with Newcrest Mining, the country’s largest miner, declining 2.9%.

Australian shares end subdued ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

Among individual stocks, Woolworths Group dropped 1.5% as the country’s largest supermarket chain operator said its chairman would retire in October after seven years in the role.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% to 11,203.59.

