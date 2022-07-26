Fawad wants names of PDM leaders on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday demanded to put the names of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s leaders on the exit control list (ECL) for ‘using contemptuous language against the top court of the country’.

Speaking at a presser, he lambasted the PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz, for attacking the apex court, saying for a lady who is a convict and is out on bail, using such derogatory language against the top court judges, is not acceptable. “The way a convict who is on bail spoke about the apex court judges is something which has never happened in the history of the country and is not acceptable,” he regretted.

He warned Maryam not to cross the limits, saying she should not forget the way her father left for the UK by signing a few bucks bond.

Chaudhry said that all the characters of the film “London NahiJaungi (Won’t Go to London)” were present in the ruling parties’ press conference, adding the language they used against the apex court judges for the formation of a full bench is condemnable.

“Maryam Nawaz who is a convict and is on bail is holding a presser by sitting at Prime Minister’s House auditorium (…) in which capacity she is speaking as she has no right to address the apex court judges as she is a convict,” he lamented.

On PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari’s unscheduled visit to Dubai, he said that he escaped as he knows that the “installed regime” is almost over, adding the rulers have started packing their belongings.

He also lambasted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying he had nothing to do with the Bhutto family, adding the PPP is using taxpayers’ money for managing lawmakers to save the skin of the Sharifs, while the port city, Karachi, has been ruined due to Zardaris’ corruption.

He claimed that the government is making all-out efforts to blackmail the Supreme Court, but it will end up in smoke as the courts know better what should be done in a case where the mandate of a majority seat-winning party has been stolen.

He said that the PML-N would now start bashing the military as well as in order to build pressure on both the institutions but “no matter what, a humiliating exit of ‘the PML-N’ and Co is a writing on the wall”.

About Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) tone about state institutions, he said that the cleric must not forget that he had not got even a single seat in Punjab.

He continued that the way the coalition of 11 parties had to face a humiliating defeat in July 17 Punjab by-polls is a testimony that their days are numbered as the people have spoken through their votes.

Chaudhry claimed that the ground reality is that ‘Establishment’ is still not neutral which is not a good omen, adding Imran Khan saved Pakistan from becoming a Sri Lanka.

He alleged that the PML-N media cell is behind maligning the judiciary through an online malicious campaign, which must not go unnoticed as strict action should be taken against the party.

“Around 529 Twitter accounts have been identified and they have posted around 11,000 tweets against the Supreme Court. All these accounts are being followed by Maryam Nawaz,” he added.

