PTI slams PDM for ‘anti-judiciary’ press talk

Recorder Report 26 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding ‘anti-judiciary’ press conference and exerting pressure on the honourable judges.

Central Vice President of PTI Senator Ejaz Ahmed Ch warned the PDM against threatening the judiciary and honourable judges, saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was looking for judges like former Justice Qayyum for verdicts suitable to it.

Reacting to the PDM press conference, he said the purpose of the press conference by the ‘gang of thieves’ is to pressurize the judiciary. He said attacking the judiciary has been an old tactic of the PML-N and Maryam Nawaz’s media cell was involved in malicious campaign against judges.

Meanwhile, PTI’s Central Information Secretary of Central Punjab, Andleeb Abbas said Rana Sanaullah was activating his ‘Gullu Butts’ for the Supreme Court which is condemnable. She also warned Maryam Aurangzeb to stop exerting pressure on judges. The court would seek explanation from her if she did not stop her pressure tactics, she maintained.

Also, Andleeb said, the PML-N would find no place to hide in case it continued with dirty politics anymore. She said the oath taken by the ministers in Punjab was unconstitutional as Hamza Shahbaz is a ‘trustee’ chief minister as per the order of the apex court. He has limited powers, she said, adding that there is an open and shut case against him.

She said the lawyers of the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly have failed to satisfy the court. She also condemned anti-judiciary trends on social media launched by the PML-N.

