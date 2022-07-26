Two more MPAs inducted into Punjab cabinet: Governor says govt striving hard to deal with all challenges

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Monday that the country is currently facing various challenges, including economic crisis, but the government is striving hard to deal with these challenges.

While talking to a delegation of journalists from Bahawalpur led by senior journalist A Majeed Gill, here on Monday, he said the country will develop when economic problems are solved. He said that provision of selfless service to the people is the first priority of the present government and all resources are being utilised to provide them with education, health and other basic facilities.

The governor maintained that the PML-N government has always taken steps for the development of South Punjab. The projects for public welfare which were started during the previous regime of PML-N are still incomplete, he said.

Meanwhile, two more MPAs namely Zaheer Iqbal Chanar and Imran Khalid Butt took oath as provincial ministers taking the tally of the Punjab Cabinet to 39.

The governor administered the oath at a ceremony held at Governor House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022