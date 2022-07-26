AGL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.96%)
AVN 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.17%)
EPCL 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.13%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
GTECH 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.92 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.87%)
MLCF 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.93%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
TELE 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
TPL 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
TREET 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.54%)
TRG 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.06%)
WAVES 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,932 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.55%)
BR30 14,391 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.14%)
KSE100 39,844 Decreased By -233.3 (-0.58%)
KSE30 15,099 Decreased By -112.5 (-0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

APP 26 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resource, Saeed Ghani on Monday visited different areas of Karachi East district to inspect the de-watering operations after heavy downpour in the metropolis.

During visit of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Town and surrounding areas the provincial minister reviewed de-watering operations at vicinity of Agha Khan Hospital, PTV station, 13D area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, main University road and expressed satisfaction over the complete drainage of water in New Town and other areas.

On this occasion, Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh briefed the minister about the ongoing work. Saeed Ghani expressed satisfaction on the ongoing work and instructed that machinery and staff should remain in field even after the complete drainage of water from the area.

The minister reached Gulshan-e-Iqbal on the complaints of water logging near the AG office due to overflow of drain.

Administrator East informed the minister that water had accumulated in the streets of the surrounding areas due to over flow of the drain and DMC East has started an operation to clear the drain and drain out the water from surrounding areas that was successfully completed.

Saeed Ghani said that he was not only visiting the localities of district East from where complaints were being received but the concerned officials and required machinery were also being mobilised at the earliest.

He said that flow of traffic had been affected in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13D, Safari Park, Urdu College, and adjacent areas due to water accumulation and damaged roads at some places. He instructed to temporarily fill up deep pits on the roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Saeed Ghani de watering operations heavy downpour Rahmatullah Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

Ghani reviews de-watering operations in Karachi East

Turmoil deepens as govt pits itself against SC

PTI slams govt’s boycott decision

Punjab CM’s election: govt’s full court request rejected by SC

Appointment of new SBP governor: six names under consideration

MPMG scheme: conditional lending allowed

Around $17bn foreign debt incurred in FY22

Economy: Miftah stays optimistic

Third party study likely: PQEPC willing to consider blended Thar coal for power generation

BoI takes firm step aimed at attracting investment

Army takes stock of situation

Read more stories