Wasa MD visits low-lying areas of Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: An average rainfall of 18.60 mm was recorded in different areas of the city on Monday morning.

Managing Director Wasa Abubakar Imran visited various low-lying areas of the city after the rain stopped and directed the field officers and staff there to complete the drainage in the shortest possible time.

The highest rainfall occurred in the areas of Ghulam Mohammad Abad where 45 mm of rain was recorded, while 16 mm of rain was recorded in Dogar Basti and 12 mm of rain in Medina Town.

The MD visited the ponding points and main roads of the city, including the General Bus Stand.

