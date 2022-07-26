KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 25, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Foundation Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 1,000 336.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 336.25 EFG Hermes Engro Corporation 2 241.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 241.90 EFG Hermes Millat Trac 208 819.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 208 819.75 AL Habib Cap. Mkt Power Cement Limited 400,000 4.72 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 4.72 EFG Hermes TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,516 78.79 Shaffi Securities 100 78.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,616 78.77 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 402,826 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022