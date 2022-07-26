KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 25, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Foundation Sec. Attock Petroleum Ltd 1,000 336.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 336.25
EFG Hermes Engro Corporation 2 241.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2 241.90
EFG Hermes Millat Trac 208 819.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 208 819.75
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Power Cement Limited 400,000 4.72
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 400,000 4.72
EFG Hermes TRG Pakistan Ltd. 1,516 78.79
Shaffi Securities 100 78.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,616 78.77
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 402,826
===========================================================================================
